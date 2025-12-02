United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.6 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.2 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of UNFI opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,798.64. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 21.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 366.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

