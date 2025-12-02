M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $100,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler set a $290.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.87.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $266.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $268.47. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

