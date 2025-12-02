M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $76,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $467.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.