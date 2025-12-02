M&T Bank Corp Buys 773,339 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,689,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,339 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF accounts for about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 12.25% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $221,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSPA. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

TSPA stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.