AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 8.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 88,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.2% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,543,000 after buying an additional 33,887 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 392,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1%

AME stock opened at $195.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.