M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,009 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $127,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.9%
NYSE:MRK opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $105.84.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
