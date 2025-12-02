M&T Bank Corp Sells 37,309 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $69,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,034,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 17.8%

BATS:EFG opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

