M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,397 shares of company stock worth $14,285,729. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

