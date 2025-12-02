M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

