River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,948,000 after buying an additional 580,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,235,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,764,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

