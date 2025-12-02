Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $125,521,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,055,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,063,609,000 after purchasing an additional 284,814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $53,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.67 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

