Sepio Capital LP Buys 740 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 16.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $494.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

