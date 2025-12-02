River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avnet worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at $51,495,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 378,440 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,055,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,941,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Avnet by 47.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 739,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $49.33.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

