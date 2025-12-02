Sepio Capital LP Has $695,000 Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nordson by 640.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 212.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 96.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $260.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

