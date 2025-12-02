Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

