Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 29,966 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLB by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in SLB by 87.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 298,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in SLB in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Black Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLB by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 236,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SLB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild Redb upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

SLB Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.