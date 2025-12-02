Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,335 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 207,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

