Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $683.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $674.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

