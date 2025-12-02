New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 136,613 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 421.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $24,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,904.40. This trade represents a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

