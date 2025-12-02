Robotti Robert Sells 12,950 Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU

Robotti Robert lowered its position in shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,266,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Lsb Industries makes up approximately 6.3% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robotti Robert owned about 5.93% of Lsb Industries worth $33,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 264.4% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 457,009 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98,810 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lsb Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Lsb Industries Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE LXU opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.64. Lsb Industries Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $657.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.