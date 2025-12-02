Air Lease Corporation (AL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The company had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

