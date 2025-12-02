Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.52. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, CEO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.34 per share, with a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,900. This represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $64,986.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $324,856.16. This represents a 25.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,973 shares of company stock worth $577,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

