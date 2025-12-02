DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.00.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Eastern Bank bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 415,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396,733 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 366.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.