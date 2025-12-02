BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
About BETA Technologies
BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.
