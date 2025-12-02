US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1741 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 5.5% increase from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0%

UTWY stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Get US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.54% of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.