US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2025

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWYGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1741 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 5.5% increase from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0%

UTWY stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWYFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.54% of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

See Also

Dividend History for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY)

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.