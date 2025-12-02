PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

