Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Shares of RDFI stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

