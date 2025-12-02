Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of RDFI stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.
About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.