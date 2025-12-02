Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $585.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

