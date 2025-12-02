John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.7%
NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
