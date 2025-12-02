John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3649 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 15.5% increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.5%
JHI opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $14.51.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
