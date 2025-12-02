Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC cut its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Research downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

