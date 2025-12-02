Seven Grand Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,000. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 2.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.3%

LYV opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

