Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 16,527 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

