Robotti Robert Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Robotti Robert raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up 2.0% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 619.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $236.81 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $249.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

