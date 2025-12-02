Seven Grand Managers LLC Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Waystar accounts for about 2.9% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned about 0.34% of Waystar worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 target price on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Insider Activity

In other Waystar news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,499,581 shares of company stock worth $176,385,253. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.