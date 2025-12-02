Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,763 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,364,000 after purchasing an additional 247,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,841,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,116,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.