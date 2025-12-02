Robotti Robert Reduces Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises about 1.1% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $100,347,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after buying an additional 484,916 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $31,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,296,000 after buying an additional 226,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 223,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $121.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Allison Transmission Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
