Portfolio Design Labs LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of TXRH opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $205.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.