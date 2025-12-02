Seven Grand Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at $248,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ETOR shares. Susquehanna upgraded eToro Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on eToro Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on eToro Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

eToro Group Stock Down 0.2%

eToro Group stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. eToro Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter.

eToro Group Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

