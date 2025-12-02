Dana Incorporated $DAN Position Lessened by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned about 0.12% of Dana worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 27,790.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 85,039 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Dana by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dana by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Dana’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Dana has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dana from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

