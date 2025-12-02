Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys New Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,000. Oklo comprises about 1.3% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Oklo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKLO opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This trade represents a 54.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

