150,000 Shares in Chewy $CHWY Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chewy by 21.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Chewy by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 16,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $532,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 563,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,434,709.76. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,629 shares of company stock worth $903,696 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Chewy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

