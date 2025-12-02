Portfolio Design Labs LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1,778.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,625 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.1% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.