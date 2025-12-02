544,915 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Purchased by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 544,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,806,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Portfolio Design Labs LLC owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

