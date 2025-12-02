New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 47,334 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 331.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $453.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.48 and a 200-day moving average of $438.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $288.63 and a twelve month high of $526.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.