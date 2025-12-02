Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Stake Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,685 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price target on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average is $179.46. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $209.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

