Norges Bank Buys Shares of 90,778 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,604,000. Norges Bank owned 0.68% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $6,584,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 59.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 41,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,005.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,176.09. This represents a 5.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,901.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,798.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,893.09.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

