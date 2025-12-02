Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

