Norges Bank Invests $234.39 Million in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,386,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.70% of Hershey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Hershey Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacy Taffet purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,115.60. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,640 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

