Head-To-Head Review: Metro One Telecommunications (WOWI) versus Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 -$3.93 million 0.00 Metro One Telecommunications Competitors $5,290.01 billion $1.00 billion 8.84

Metro One Telecommunications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications. Metro One Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications Competitors 3.84% 4.96% 3.67%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 6.48, indicating that its stock price is 548% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications’ rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metro One Telecommunications rivals beat Metro One Telecommunications on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.